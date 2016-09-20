Drive Through Drop-off Day is Saturday

The event is open to City of Sandusky residents only, and proof of residency must be shown.

Volunteers will be available to help collect accepted items, which include household items, electronics, furniture, bicycles/exercise equipment, appliances, any batteries, prescription pills and paper documents (up to two banker boxes per household). No commercial trailer loads or oversized U-Haul loads are permitted.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, hazardous waste, paint, propane tanks, liquids, household garbage, TVs and yard debris such as trimmings, sod, stumps or rock.

For questions, call 419-627-5884.