Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca county residents can recycle electronics Sept. 24

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 24 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on West Ohio 163 in Oak Harbor, the Sandusky County Fairgrounds north parking lot at 712 North St. in Fremont and the Seneca County Fairgrounds south entrance on County Road 594 in Tiffin.

There will be a charge of $2-$5 to recycle CRT (lead/glass tube) and console TVs, based on the size of the screen measured diagonally from corner to corner. Items that will be accepted at no charge include flat-panel LCD and plasma televisions, cellphones, computers and anything that plugs into a computer, and more.

The contractor has changed from previous years, and electrics such as toaster ovens, vacuum cleaners and lamps will no longer be accepted. Materials from businesses will not be accepted.

For information, visit recycleoss.org or call the waste district at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

Accepted items:

Cable and cords

Mice

Cellphones

Modems

Computers (CPUs)

Networking equipment

Computer monitors

Printers

Digital cameras

Power supplies

DVD players

Radios

Fax machines

Remotes

Flat panel displays (LCD)

Routers

Gaming consoles

Stereo components

Handheld devices

Tape and zip drives

Hard drives

Telephones

Keyboards

VCRs

Laptops

Items that will NOT be accepted: