Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca county residents can recycle electronics Sept. 24

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 24 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on West Ohio 163 in Oak Harbor, the Sandusky County Fairgrounds north parking lot at 712 North St. in Fremont and the Seneca County Fairgrounds south entrance on County Road 594 in Tiffin.
There will be a charge of $2-$5 to recycle CRT (lead/glass tube) and console TVs, based on the size of the screen measured diagonally from corner to corner. Items that will be accepted at no charge include flat-panel LCD and plasma televisions, cellphones, computers and anything that plugs into a computer, and more.
The contractor has changed from previous years, and electrics such as toaster ovens, vacuum cleaners and lamps will no longer be accepted. Materials from businesses will not be accepted.
For information, visit recycleoss.org or call the waste district at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.
Accepted items:
- Cable and cords
- Mice
- Cellphones
- Modems
- Computers (CPUs)
- Networking equipment
- Computer monitors
- Printers
- Digital cameras
- Power supplies
- DVD players
- Radios
- Fax machines
- Remotes
- Flat panel displays (LCD)
- Routers
- Gaming consoles
- Stereo components
- Handheld devices
- Tape and zip drives
- Hard drives
- Telephones
- Keyboards
- VCRs
- Laptops
Items that will NOT be accepted:
- Air purifiers
- Humidifiers
- Batteries (of any kind)
- Lawn equipment
- Christmas lights
- Magnet tape
- CFL bulbs/tubes
- Smoke alarms
- Coffeemakers
- Toaster ovens
- Compressors
- Tools (corded or rechargeable)
- Dehumidifiers
- Treadmills
- Electric heaters
- Vacuum cleaners
- Electric toys
- Wood speakers
- Household appliances (with or without Freon)
- Wood electric organs
- Irons