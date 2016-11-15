RAIFSNIDER — KOWALESKI

The bride-elect is a graduate of Bellevue Senior High School, Bowling Green State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education, and the American College of Education, where she earned her Masters of Health and Wellness Education. She is employed at North Central Ohio Educational Service Center in Tiffin, Ohio.

Her fiance is a graduate of St. Mary Central Catholic High School, Bowling Green State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education, and the University of Findlay, where he earned his Masters of Educational Administration. He is employed at Bellevue City Schools.

They will wed June 24.