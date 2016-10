The bride-elect is a graduate of Perkins High School and The University of Akron, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. She is employed as a Kindergarten teacher for Danbury Local Schools.

Her fiance is a graduate of Huron High School and The University of Akron, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. He is a Community Outreach Specialist with the Erie County Department of Environmental Services in Huron.