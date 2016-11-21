School Notes

More than 200 Sandusky Middle School students were recently rewarded with an opportunity to spend time at Goofy Golf. To qualify, students needed to have good attendance, academics, and have abided by the school rules.

CASTALIA

Nine Margaretta Middle School eighth graders were selected to participate in the BGSU Middle School Honor Band Clinic on Nov. 10. They performed a concert at 7 p.m. in Kobacker Hall on BGSU’s campus.

The following students were selected:

Flute: Madison Brace, Addison Foreman

Oboe: Paige Harmon

Clarinet: Jessica Opfer, Makayla McGraw

Bass clarinet: Ross Patten

Trumpet: Sydney Griffin, Audrey Watson

Percussion: Seth Adams

Three Margaretta High School students were selected to participate in the Capital University Wind Band Invitational on Nov.18 and 19 in Columbus. They rehearse on the university’s campus, attend clinics and sectionals and perform a concert at 2 p.m. Saturday. Selected students selected were: Ben Rudolph – trumpet, Kaytee McCumbers – horn, and Lydia Bias – percussion.

Additionally, six Margaretta High School students were selected and are currently rehearsing as members of the Heidelberg Youth Wind Ensemble. This group is composed of students from area schools who rehearse each Sunday night in Tiffin and will present a concert in December. Members of this ensemble include Danielle Brown – clarinet, James Fisher – trumpet, Gabe Balduff – trumpet, Madison Hall – trumpet, Kaytee McCumbers – horn, and Noah France – tuba.

BELLEVUE

Hannah Koechley was recently recognized as a recipient of the UPS Foundation's James E. Casey scholarship. She was one of 125 students selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation Selection Committee for the award based upon her academic record and performance on the PSAT. More than 1,292 students applied for the 2016 James E. Casey scholarship.

Koechley, a 2016 graduate of Bellevue High School, attends the University of Notre Dame as a pre-professional science major and is a member of the Band of the Fighting Irish. She is the daughter of Jim and Lori Koechley.

The four-year renewable scholarship is named in honor of United Parcel Service founder James E. Casey and supports the education of children whose parents are employees of UPS. Koechley’s father is a delivery driver at the Sandusky UPS center.

PERKINS TWP

Furry Elementary students performed for Ohio Veterans Home residents on Monday, Nov. 7 as part of their annual tradition of thanking veterans for their service to our community and our country. Students also passed out hand-made crafts and letters to each resident.

To hand out the letters, students teamed up with "Written Inspirations" to handwrite 580 Veterans Day Cards for the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. Students also made crafts and wrote letters of thanks which were passed out to the Veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home, the American Legion, and to the veterans attending the veteran’s program at Perkins High School. This school-wide project was integrated into a class about Veteran’s Day, as well as learning about compassion, and the importance of service to ones' community and country.