Dive right in: New fundraising event benefits Polar Bear Swim Club

All money generated from the varsity team’s fundraising event will go toward purchasing new record boards and lane lines for the pool.

“Our main goal for the event is to raise funds for the record boards and bring back alumni for a day of fun and reconnecting,” swim coach Marnie Szymanski said.

All Margaretta alumni are encouraged to swim. Those who are interested must fill out a registration form, which can be found at alumniswimmeet.weebly.com.

The cost for a swimmer to register for the meet is $20, which must be mailed with the registration form to Szymanski before the event. Forms and payments can be sent to Margaretta Swimming at 209 Lowell St. in Castalia.

The event will be at 1 p.m. Friday. There will be a $2 admission fee for spectators.

Want to go?

What: A fundraising swim meet between Margaretta alumni swimmers and current team members

When: The event starts at 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Margaretta High School Pool, 209 Lowell St., Castalia

Contact: To register or to ask questions, contact swim coach Marnie Szymanski at mhallettszymanski@margarettaschooldistrict.com or 419-308-7501.