Oh, the places they will go

This school year, Title 1 reading teacher Dana Yantz wanted to find a way to connect Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” theme with the importance of reading and education.

“I’d talk about my daughters going to college, and (students would) ask what it was like. They ask questions about college all the time,” Yantz said.

Last summer, she sent out a request to public and private colleges around the world for T-shirts she could give her students to reward them for completing their reading goals.

The call generated a huge response: Yantz received about 620 T-shirts from local, national and international colleges before the school year started.

Local colleges Ashland, Heidelberg and Tiffin universities responded. Bob Jones University in South Carolina, Prescott College in Arizona and Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia also sent T-shirts.

Even schools from Denmark and Australia responded.

“(The colleges) were very generous,” Yantz said. “I just came up with this (idea) on a whim.”

So each Friday this school year, first-graders who learn a portion of their “sight words” (about, around, the) during the week, get to pick out a college T-shirt to keep and get their pictures taken in.

Since each student reads at his own pace, it’s an incentive for Yantz’s first-grade students to keep reading. So far this school year, 28 students have received T-shirts. Yantz hopes all 135 first-grade students earn a T-shirt for their hard work.

“When they get their T-shirts, they all say ‘That’s where I’m going to go,’” she said. “Those that haven’t received a T-shirt yet say they’ll earn it.”

And most times after students choose their T-shirt, they want to learn more about the college and how far it is from Bellevue.

“Sometimes we use the yellow Google Maps guy to see where college is,” she said. “It’s teaching them about places they can go outside of Bellevue.”

Yantz recalled one student being surprised to see that Arizona didn’t have grass.

Another student picked out a shirt from an Australian college and remembered her mom went there, too.

Each time students pick out T-shirts, Yantz sends a note home with students explaining the incentive. She hopes it generates conversation between students and their parents about possible future plans and careers.

“I hope it lets them see what is out there outside of Bellevue,” Yantz said. “It’s something I plan to continue next year.”

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood