Perkins Local Schools receives district, building awards for growth measures

To be considered, schools must earn straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must also have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20% in achievement, and students with disabilities.

“Value-added measures our diverse learners' growth and our students grew exponentially by progressing more than one academic year,” said superintendent Jodie Hausmann. “This recognition is shared by all staff because of our dedication to serving others, modeling life-long learning and believing children come first. This wonderful news affirms our promise to our community that each day we empower our students to purse their dreams and achieve success.”

Statewide, this distinguished honor is received by less than 10% of districts. In addition, Perkins High School and Briar Middle School also received Momentum Awards for their performance, placing them among only 169 schools to be recognized.