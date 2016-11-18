Clyde High School student remains hospitalized after October crash

Skylar Burroughs, 17, was a backseat passenger in the vehicle that ran through a stop sign at Ohio 19 and County Road 34 near Green Springs on Oct. 1. The car collided with a vehicle driven by Jacob Lipstraw, 28, of Oak Harbor.

Burroughs was flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo and was listed in critical condition.

Most recently, he was moved to Eden Springs in Green Springs for physical therapy five times a day, according to a post on Burroughs’ GoFundMe page. His injuries remain serious.

“Skylar Burroughs’ diagnosis is level 3 diffuse axonal brain injury. As there was shearing to the brain. He is not in a coma, he is in a vegetative state. Skylar will not wake up as Skylar. Neurons have been torn and cannot regrow and brain cells have been damaged,” an update from late October by Audrey Sellers stated. “He will not just wake up as you and I do in the morning, he may slowly open his eyes and look at you while you’re talking.”

It’s unclear if Burroughs will be able to walk or talk again or if he’ll need assistance the rest of his life.

“We won't know anything until he starts showing more cognitive function,” the post stated.

Not long after being hospitalized at St. Vincent’s, Burroughs was diagnosed with multiple injuries — a broken scapula, clavicle, humerus, facial bones, dissected carotid artery, five brain bleeds, and other serious injuries, another post stated.

At one point while in Toledo, Burroughs was on life support and in a non-induced coma, said Cindy Sears Shank, Skylar’s mom, on his GoFundMe page.

After both vehicles collided, they ran off the southwest corner of the intersection and overturned. Clyde resident Emily Wagner, 16, died from her injuries.

An update on Lipstraw’s GoFundMe page stated he recently had back surgery and returned home to recover. Tori Meggitt, 16, had non-life threatening injuries.

Wagner, Lipstraw, and Meggitt were wearing seat belts but Burroughs was not, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Want to help?

As of Friday afternoon, more than $4,500 has been raised for Burroughs’ medical care. You can donate to Burroughs’ GoFundMe page here.

Since his move to Eden Springs, Burroughs is in need of several items:

•Lounge pants

•Large shirts

•Baby wipes

•Sensitive laundry soap

•Body wash products for sensitive skin

•Receiving blankets

•Baby wash rags

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood