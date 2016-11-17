Sandusky students donate books to aid United Way

United Way of Erie County hasn't begun its book drive, but a group of 102 third through sixth grade students at the Regional Center for Advanced Academic Studies, a school for gifted students, didn't wait for the drive to start.

The school ran a donation effort from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, and the students donated 214 books.

"I thought that was pretty good," said Virginia Grathwol, an administrative assistant at the school.

"I brought it up to the student council and the kids thought it was a good idea," she said.

United Way will begin its book drive on Nov. 28 and will continue it through Dec. 9, asking local residents to donate new or gently used children's books, said John Lippus, executive director of United Way of Erie County.

Donation locations will include Sandusky Mall (a box in the center court area), local branches of Civista Bank and the downtown Sandusky location of Buckeye Broadband.

"They can be regular little storybooks, they can be coloring books, they can be children's novels, as long as it's children's age appropriate," Lippus said.

The main focus has been to get books for kids from preschool to third grade.

"But if people have children's books for maybe a little bit older kids and they want to donate those, too, that's great," Lippus said. "We'll make sure they get into the hands of a needy child. We're doing that through our partnership with Sandusky Library."

Earlier this year, United Way began distributing books in Sandusky-area preschools in a partnership with the library.

The next book distribution is planned next spring, and United Way hopes to expand its partnerships to include other local libraries, Lippus said.