Sandusky School officials planning construction project's next steps

Ohio School Facilities Commission planning manager Steve Roka met with school superintendent Eugene Sanders and board members during a special meeting Thursday morning. He outlined the necessary next steps after passage of the district’s 4.5-mill, 34-year bond issue last week, also known as “Building Better Dreams.”

In the near future, Sandusky Schools officials will need to:

• Set a date for a planning meeting with state construction management officials

• Identify an architect to begin design planning

• Put together a timeline of events to occur from January 2017 to the 2017-18 school year

Sanders, district treasurer Gina Deppert, district buildings and grounds supervisor Kevin Toms and chief academic officer Julie McDonald are the key figures in the building project process.

“We’re still scheduled to open (all three buildings) by fall 2019. We have to start from the end and figure out all the key steps for the building process (for a full timeline),” Sanders said.

Sanders said two community forums scheduled for Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 will lay out a timeline from January 2017 to the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. School officials will discuss prioritizing locally funded initiatives which include science labs, auditorium fixture repairs, technology upgrades in high school rooms 300 and 301, among other plans.

Those projects, which are not funded by the state, cost an extra $15.5 million in local funding.

Additionally, school officials would like to create a team of community members interested in pitching design ideas toward the construction project. Members would discuss specific designs from traffic flow to each building’s footprint.

Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

“People in the community will have the opportunity to participate in the meetings,” Sanders said.

Roka also talked to school officials about the financial process for receiving state funding, which will pay for 64 percent of the entire project. The entire construction project costs $70 million. Find specific costs of the project here.

Also concerning the bond issue, board members approved a resolution providing the issuance of notes anticipating of the issuance of bonds equaling about $10 million. This is for the constructing, furnishing and equipping the new elementary buildings.

Other business

Board members hired fiscal specialist Kory Herman and approved the resignation of middle school English teacher Melissa Gates, effective June 1, 2017.

Multiple athletic supplemental positions were also hired for the winter sports season.

