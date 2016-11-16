Norwalk High School coping after loss of beloved student

Monroeville resident and high school sophomore Margaret Swanbeck, 15, died Nov. 9 after fighting Stevens-Johnson Syndrome for more than a month at Akron Children’s Hospital. Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a rare disorder that stems from a reaction to medication, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Many student and teachers attended a memorial service Tuesday at Beulah Beach in Vermilion, where Margaret served as a camp counselor.

Margaret, known as “Maggie” to family and friends, was hard-working, outgoing and involved in high school’s art and choir programs, as well as the swimming program, principal Brad Cooley said.

But her quirky personality and affectionate demeanor made her stand out.

“She had ‘Maggieisms’—she had quick little phrases you had to write down because they were so unique,” Cooley said.

Family friend and pastor, Amy Little of Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroeville, said Margaret participated in youth group activities, volunteered at vacation Bible school and after-school programs. Little was also one of Margaret’s swimming coaches.

“Margaret was a beautiful young lady, a free spirit truly,” she said. “She was in many ways a typical teenager but in other ways, wise beyond her years.”

During time in the hospital, many people have come to the aid of Angie, Margaret’s mother. Co-workers at Medical Mutual of Ohio made bracelets with Margaret’s name on them and donated vacation and sick time so she could remain at Margaret’s side, Little said.

Grief counseling was available for students after her passing, Cooley said. Now, her classmates want to honor her in some way — whether it be a bench, tree or another permanent fixture to remain on school grounds.

Students would like to display some of her artwork in the hall near the art room, Cooley said.

Within the past week, art teachers and students painted the high school’s spirit rock in honor of Margaret. A flower crown was painted on the rock, similar to those she would wear around her head.

For school administrators, it isn’t hard to talk about Margaret since her death.

“It’s easy to talk about Margaret because that’s an example we want students to be,” he said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Margaret’s family with medical expenses and can be found here.

The family started the Margaret N. Swanbeck Fine Arts Scholarship for a student passionate about fine arts. Any donations can be sent c/o Norwalk City Schools Endowment Fund, 134 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. You can also donate to Beulah Beach, c/o Summer Camp Scholarships.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood