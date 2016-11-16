Huron Schools swimmers share pool space with Margaretta Schools

District board members approved a contract with Margaretta Schools to sharing swimming space at Margaretta’s pool facility for about $1,400 for this school year. The deal also includes sharing a diving coach between districts.

Margaretta Schools board members approved their portion of the contract Wednesday.

Due to dire finances, the Sandusky YMCA closed its lap pool high school swimmers used for practice. That left the team to use the center’s fitness four-lane fitness pool which is too narrow, high school swim coach Randy Lehrer said.

“With a growing program, it wouldn’t be big enough for our growing team,” he said at a past board meeting.

They hoped to secure a practice facility before junior high students begin their swim season Oct. 17.

Among other items board members approved Tuesday:

• A contract with Beyond the Moment Behavioral consultant services for district special education services

• Creating a high school after-prom fund with $500 transfer from Teen Leadership Core fund

• $1,431 donation from Erie County Community Foundation for the district’s Tiger Training Den, a room for special needs students at Woodland Intermediate that has stimulating items.

• 14 athletic supplemental positions and volunteers for the winter sports season.

