Students raise $900 for Joyful Connections

R.C. Waters Elementary conducted a penny challenge to help Joyful Connections, a safe haven for feuding families or children of divorced parents to meet.

Elementary classes challenged each other to raise funds to help the organization. Children collected more than $900 during a five-day fundraising period.

“We only had one week to do the donations, and there was an overflow on the last day,” R.C. Waters Elementary teacher Casey Clark said. “Everyone pitched in and made it happen. This was for a good cause because the money is going toward an organization that helps people.”

Joyful Connections hosted a pizza party to celebrate the students’ success.

Powell said fundraising support is vital for the success of Joyful Connections.

“Joyful Connections is a local non-profit providing opportunities for children in out-of-home placements to stay connected with their parents and family members,” Powell said. “Keeping the parent-child relationship intact is vital to the child’s emotional and physical well-being.”

Donations came in all sizes. Some students donated pennies, quarters or dimes. Others donated bills.

Clark said the end result, more than $900 raised in five days, was a pleasant surprise.

“The kids got really excited about the idea of having a pizza party, so they were working for it,” Clark said. “I’m glad it was for a good cause.”

For more information about Joyful Connections, check out their website at www.joyfulconnections.com or contact them at 567-262-3181.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister