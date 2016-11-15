OSU band to visit Port Clinton

The famous band is on its way to East Lansing, Mich., for the OSU versus Michigan State football game Saturday.

“This is the halfway point for them,” said Mike Snider, co-president of the OSU Alumni Club in Ottawa County.

Snider said the band has visited Port Clinton numerous times during the last 10 years. Local die-hard fans make the most of their trips to the area.

“As a big supporter of OSU and Port Clinton, I love it when the two communities intersect,” Snider said. “The band has a huge following in our community.”

Tickets are for OSU band’s concert in Port Clinton High School’s gymnasium are available at the following locations:

• Our Guest Inn & Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

• Port Clinton Board of Education, 811 Jefferson St., Port Clinton.

• Audra’s Florals, 514 W. Oak St., Oak Harbor.

• Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center, 811 Jefferson St., Port Clinton, Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit both the Port Clinton Music Boosters and the scholarship program with OSU Alumni Club of Ottawa County, according to a news release.

“A lot of people don’t have the chance to go to Columbus to watch the band perform,” Snider said. “The band will play traditional favorites, along with songs played during halftime shows from the football games. Brutus and the cheerleaders will be there, too.”

Want to go?

WHAT: OSU band concert in Port Clinton

WHERE: Port Clinton High School, 821 Jefferson St., Port Clinton.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

COST: $10 bleacher seats. Call 419-707-9492 to reserve tickets.

