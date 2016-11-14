School Notes

For October, the following students were named Student of the Month at Clyde Elementary School:

Phoenix Wing, Payton Woodruff, Zach Davis, Addalyn Davidson, Olivia Zoller, Cameron March, Jon Filipkowski, Carsen Gillmor, Elijah Smith, Cory Shondell Jr, Derick Allen, Blake Wettrich, Eden Albright, Alilah Paul, Cheyenne Colvin, Teaghan Smith, Jordan Reed, Kendall Lamson, Lillann Roope, Carter Fiser, Chase Leavitt, Max Swander, Evan Lieske, Madison Myers, and Chris Perez.

HURON

Shawnee Elementary celebrated Grandparents Day Oct. 19 as grandparents are able to experience Shawnee as their grandchildren do on a daily basis. Teachers planned activities, musicals and interactive lessons.

MILAN

The following students recently graduated from EHOVE Adult Career Center’s police academy:

Mark Petro of Avon – Student Speaker, Top Gun Award, Top Academic Award

Nicholas Meyer of Berlin Heights – Top Driving Award

Justin Slone of Greenwich – Top Physical Fitness Award

Darian Cook of Norwalk

Evan Holtz of Norwalk

Johnie Wilcox of Norwalk

Robert Schraidt of Port Clinton

Abigail Steinmetz of Sandusky

Dustin Kuhn - Vermilion

Derek Mullins of Vickery

Aaron Valle of Willard

Students in the program learn the skills they need to become certified as a basic Police Officer in the State of Ohio. They learn about and utilize firearms, defensive tactics, driving techniques, traffic enforcement and more. Retired Chief Tom Blohm was the instructor speaker at the graduation ceremony.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending the Police Academy at EHOVE Adult Career Center, please find more information at www.EHOVE.net or call 419-499-4663 x280.