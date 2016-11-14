Perkins High School students will perform “Pride and Prejudice” in a two-act play at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 in the high school auditorium.

In case you need a refresher, the story centers around Elizabeth Bennet, one of five daughters to be married off. Mr. Darcy, a wealthy man, falls in love with Elizabeth and proposes marriage. However, she refuses, citing his carelessness and arrogance. A series of events ensue that cause Darcy and Elizabeth to learn more about one another.

In the end, Elizabeth sees Mr. Darcy in a different view and accepts his second marriage proposal.

For a couple months, the cast and crew of nearly 50 members rehearsed for several hours each week. For several weeks, cast members spent time to learning Olde English pronunciations and social customs from 18th century England.

But students saw it as a challenge, even though they’ve read the book.

“It’s nice and interesting to learn Olde English,” said senior Adam Hensley, who plays militia officer George Wickham.

“We learned about postures to use when standing and walking,” said senior Aidan Cox who plays Mr. Darcy.

Director and English teacher Shana Derose Smith didn’t expect students to choose to perform the literary classic.

“I was so proud of them and amazed that they decided to perform this one,” she said. ”Out of all the plays I’ve directed since 2001, this one has been the hardest. It’s a classic.”

To make the performance authentic, the production borrowed costumes from Amherst High School and tuxes from Tux World.

Though it seemed like a big undertaking, students like Ciera Rawson, who plays Elizabeth Bennett, were eager to perform it.

“I’ve always been a reader. I read “Pride and Prejudice” in middle school, so I was pretty excited to play Elizabeth,” she said.

“It’s cool because it’s a classic,” Hensley said. “I’d like people to see the hard work we put into this.”

“It’s a challenge, but it’s fun,” Cox said.

For anyone who loves the book, it’s a must see, according to Smith.

“I’m just so proud of them. They’ve worked so hard,” she said.

Want to go?

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18

Where: Perkins High School auditorium

Cost: $7 general admission, $5 for senior citizens. Tickets are available in the high school’s main office