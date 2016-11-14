Fire safety class visits ICS

The students laughed, cheered and had fun with fire experts Monday morning. The class was organized by the Firefighter Phil program, a national fire safety initiative that partners with local fire departments and schools.

The program is based out of New Jersey and is found in 20 states.

“This teaches the children a lot, and it gives them a better aspect of fire prevention,” Port Clinton fireman Rick Ramos said. “It’s great to have professionals come out and partner with the fire department.”

Firefighter Phil representative Mike Spinella uses puppets, music and other fun features to connect with students. Spinella, who conducts 400 fire safety shows annually, said it’s important to teach young students every aspect of fire safety.

“What surprises me is seeing how much the kids remember when asked what they learned,” Spinella said. “We have people who have called in and said their lives were saved because of some of the stuff students learned here.”

The Firefighter Phil program visits Immaculate Conception School each year, school spokeswoman Jen Roberts said

“We’re very grateful to them for come out,” Roberts said. “It’s great to teach fire safety to the little ones, and reinforce it with the older students.”

Firefighter Phil’s visit was funded through an advertisement booklet featuring local businesses.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister