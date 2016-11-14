Art for a cause

About 120 students from Edison, Perkins, Sandusky, St. Mary’s, Edison schools and EHOVE Career Center brought their artistic talents to the theater’s annual art gala and benefit 6-12 p.m. Nov. 11. Many of their pieces reflected "A Night in Tropicana...Paradise Under the Stars,” the event’s theme. It’s the second year student art has been featured at the event.

“There are a lot of really cool projects. The students gave input on how to decorate,” said Gail Finn, co-chair of the gala’s school involvement committee.

All proceeds from the event went toward the theater’s general fund for facility repairs.

On Thursday, students and teachers spent hours setting up their projects varying in mediums used, size and color. Some pieces were even three-dimensional and realistic, like tropical birds and trees found in the theater’s lobby.

Perkins High School senior Josh Trout painted a 42 x 24” portrait of Brazilian night club singer Carmen Miranda, complete with her famous headpiece full of fruit. It was to be auctioned off at the gala.

“I’ve never done a big piece like this. I worked on it in four-hour bursts. It took about 12 hours total to work on it,” Trout said. “It’s fun, there were a lot of firsts with this painting. It means so much to me my work is being displayed because it means I’ve worked hard.”

But the gala wasn’t limited to traditional art—it also featured other art forms, like singing. Sandusky High School sophomore Dacia Villarreal was chosen to sing a few Spanish and English pieces during the gala for her first performance in the venue.

“My grandmother is Spanish, so that was my influence,” she said. “It’s amazing that they would pick me and have me perform. It’s overwhelming.”

Art teachers not only see it as a time for students to show off their creations—it’s a time for students to learn about community service and understand how artists work in the real world.

“This is teaching them to work for someone else, the client, and creating what they want,” said Perkins High School art teacher Mike Beuglass.

“The majority of fine arts graduates work for other people,” added Sandusky High School art teacher Richard Browne.

And throughout the day, area students got to see each other’s work and meet new people.

“They’re enjoying working with other schools. We’d love to do more of it,” Beuglass said.

“Students are mingling with other students— they don’t care if they are from different schools,” Browne said.

But no matter which school they attend, each student played a role to make the event worthwhile.

“It’s so good today to see their hard work being utilized to help the community,” Finn said.