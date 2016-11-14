The students at Danbury High School performed “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Friday and Saturday evening. The comedy takes place in the Brewster living room set in the early 1940s that involves a newspaper critic eager to marry his fiancee (a minister’s daughter), his two sweet aunts who have chosen murder as their favorite hobby by giving them wine and burying them in their basement, his brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt and his other brother Jonathan who was just released from an asylum with a new face who brings along his plastic surgeon, Dr. Einstein.

The play has both suspense and comedy that kept the more than 75 audience members attention throughout the entire play.

Cast of the play included Gretta Griesbach (Abby Brewster), Bridget Sowers (Martha Brewster), Mason Staggs (Dr. Harper), Nate Borgio (Teddy Brewster/Roosevelt), Vivian Fries (Officer Brophy), Abi Frattaroli (Officer Klein), Lillie Turinsky (Officer O’Hara), Haley Bickley (Elaine Harper), Hunter White (Mortimer Brewster), Abby Cameron (Mr. Gibbs), Cory Bowser (Jonathan Brewster), Marissa Delp (Dr. Einstein), Bree Wamsley (Lieutenant Rooney) and Sydnee Perram (Ms. Witherspoon).

More photos of the play can be viewed at sanduskyregister.com.

