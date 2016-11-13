logo

Immaculate Conception Schools in Port Clinton

ICS students join National Young Readers Day

Sandusky Register Staff • Updated Today at 4:33 PM

PORT CLINTON — Local officials recently joined National Young Readers Day at Immaculate Conception School in Port Clinton. 

National Young Reader’s Day is celebrated in November to remind youngsters of the benefits and rewards of reading, school spokeswoman Jen Roberts said.

Area officials, or celebrities, read to students Nov. 9 during class to commemorate the day. 

“The day was organized by ICS reading teacher Rachell Paeth,” Roberts said. “The students at our school want to thank these celebrities who took time out of their busy days to read to them. The celebrities emphasized to the students the importance of reading.”

