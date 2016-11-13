ICS students join National Young Readers Day

National Young Reader’s Day is celebrated in November to remind youngsters of the benefits and rewards of reading, school spokeswoman Jen Roberts said.

Area officials, or celebrities, read to students Nov. 9 during class to commemorate the day.

“The day was organized by ICS reading teacher Rachell Paeth,” Roberts said. “The students at our school want to thank these celebrities who took time out of their busy days to read to them. The celebrities emphasized to the students the importance of reading.”