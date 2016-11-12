Holly Run inspires cancer survivors

Most of them were participants in the third annual Holly Run, a 5K race established to honor the memory of Holly Sneider, a local woman who died of cancer in November 2011 at the age of 39.

Her brother, Troy Haslinger, helped organize the race. Additionally, is a member of Life is Good No Matter What, an organization named after a phrase Sneider would often use while she battled cancer.

The organization raises funds to support escapes, or vacations, for cancer patients. The escapes are trips to help cancer patients step away from their disease for a mental and physical break.

“We’re breaking records with the Holly Run,” Haslinger said. “This is becoming a destination run for people across the country.”

More than 800 people were involved with this year’s event. It attracted athletes from all backgrounds and abilities. For instance, Haslinger said the oldest runner was 82, and that one person traveled from California to join the festivities.

“I think what we’re doing here really resonates with these people,” Haslinger said. “Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer in some way.”

Organizers took the run in a slightly different direction this year. While it still focused on cancer survivors and Holly’s memory, it also honored veterans.

“One of my sister’s medical doctors is a veteran,” Haslinger said. “We had a moment of loudness, rather than a moment of silence, to honor veterans. There were 700 people waving rally towels in unison. It was amazing.”

Haslinger said the run continues to grow with each year.

“I thin the popularity has everything to do with my sister, Holly,” Haslinger said. “She knew so many people, and she was the embodiment of goodness. The best think Ive heard people say was that the group helps dignity back to terminal cancer patients.”

He continued: “The main thanks goes out to the committee of the Holly Run, because ethey worked for months on this and it was a huge success.”

Want to join?

WHAT: Life is Good No Matter What

CONTACT: Troy Haslinger at 330-322-1067.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister