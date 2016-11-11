Townsend Community School to host recovery town hall

But first, local community leaders want to educate the public.

Townsend Community School superintendent Pete Bartkowiak, operations director Mary Rumpz and vice principal Ryan Bohn will share their experiences Monday about visiting Archway Academy, a recovery high school in Houston, Texas.

Administrators visited the school last month to see how a recovery high school functioned. At Archway Academy, both students and teachers receive help from their drug addictions.

“It’s a high school but students attending are in recovery and support each other. It’s a tight group of students who are there to motivate each other,” Bartkowiak said.

“(Archway students) can’t go back to their old high school because they’ll help you relapse. You have to find people to help you. We want to create that environment,” he added.

Finding a generation in need

In September, Bohn and other staff members watched “Generation Found,” a documentary shown last month at the Sandusky State Theatre presented by Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center. In fact, Archway Academy was the featured in the documentary.

“We felt like our school was a perfect fit to expand into this area, and Mary and I agree with that we should help with the recovery movement,” Bartkowiak said. “It’s obviously extremely needed (in this area). We’re just very excited and are seriously looking at this as a potential thing to make happen.”

Recovery high schools are fairly new: Only 26 recovery high schools exist in the U.S., Bartkowiak said. Recovery support groups are more common in colleges. In Ohio, only Ohio State, Ohio University, Case Western Reserve University and Lorain County Community College have such support groups.

“Townsend is always trying to help adults move through high school,” Bartkowiak said.

Aiding in addiction recovery

An investment in a recovery high school would be a huge advancement in the recovery movement, area supporters said. Locally, there aren’t many places where adolescents can receive treatment and support.

“In a recovery high school students and staff will be in recovery. This is a big movement that’s moving throughout the country and we’re on the cutting edge, said Joey Supina, Sandusky Artisans director.

“It’s integral for recovery youth movement. To have a young person go through the detox process, get treatment and go back to where they came from will be difficult, he said.

It’s likely another town hall meeting will occur in December.

Sarah Thompson, executive director of Ohio Citizens Advocates for Addiction Recovery, will also speak at Monday’s meeting about recovery high schools in Ohio and the benefits seen so far.

“We’re hoping to have a recovery high school here in the area by next fall. We believe we have the academic piece and the structure piece in place, but we want social services professional advice with this,” Bartkowiak said.

Both understand the importance of community recovery.

“Addiction happens in isolation. Recovery happens in community. When you get the community to come together, recovery is possible,” Supina said.

Want to go?

What: An informational meeting with presentations by Townsend School administrators about their experiences visiting a Texas recovery high school

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Townsend Community School, 207 Lowell Street, Castalia