Meadowlawn students show appreciation for veterans

More than 140 veterans attended the event with their students that featured songs, poetry and breakfast food donated by Perkins Restaurant. A photo booth was available for veterans to take pictures with their loved ones.

Second-year principal Cristin Cicco started the tradition last year to teach students how to appreciate those who served and show their gratitude to local residents.

“I want the community to see it’s important and it’s part of the compassionate community we want to create,” Cicco said. “They’re the reason why we have what we have in our lives.”

Veterans of all branches were recognized as their branch hymns played. Students sang “Grand Old Flag” and “This Flag We Fly.”

A few students also read thank you notes they wrote for veterans.

“I know you did a good job in the Air Force, Navy, Marines and Army. I’m so grateful,” one boy said.

“Your protection helps make this country a better place,” said another student.

As the program came to a close, veterans walked through a “Sea of Flags”—students lined up along the school’s entrance leading out to the parking lot, waving small flags with two World War II veterans leading the way.

“I want kids to see that veterans are important to having the freedoms that we have,” Cicco said.

