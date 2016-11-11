Property owner warns of rent hikes

“If the school levy passes your rent will increase by $3 per month,” states a letter sent to tenants at Foxborough Commons from the rental company, W-T Realty.

Voters approved the the bond issue on Tuesday by a 57-to-43 percent margin.

The state will pay about 64 percent of the $70 million cost to build three new schools and do some renovations at Sandusky High School.

State-approved aspects of the project total about $54 million. The commission will provide about 64 percent of that amount, or $35 million, while taxpayers must fund the remaining 36 percent, or $19 million, district officials said.

An extra $15.5 million also requires local funding. This includes renovations to the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, adding preschool classrooms, and other items the commission does not fund.

W-T Realty is the largest residential rental property company in the city, with about 824 units in 2015, according to city records.

The letter from W-T Realty also stated that other rent hikes would occur due to increased water rates charged by the city.

Rents for a one-bedroom unit will increase $4 per month; for a two-bedroom unit it’s $7; and for a three-bedroom the increase will be $10 per month, the letter states.

Rental rates at W-T appear competitive, according to its website. W-T Realty charges anywhere from $410 to $485 for a one bedroom apartment, $500 to $600 for a two-bedroom apartment and $605 to $675 for a three-bedroom unit at Foxborough Commons.

“If you are currently under a lease this will NOT affect you until your lease is renewed. If you have a month-to-month lease, the increase will be immediate,” the letter states.

The new schools project plan calls for the demolition of Hancock and Ontario elementary schools and construction of two new elementary schools and a intermediate school for third through sixth grade students.

Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser said the bond issue’s passage should bring long-term benefits to the school district and the city.

“We think the investment in schools will improve property value and rental incomes. It’s good as good schools help attract new families to the city,” he said.