Perkins Schools looking to start non-profit foundation

A gloomy sentiment seemed to fall over Wednesday’s board meeting, a day after 52 percent of voters rejected the district’s 7.9-mill, continuous operating levy for provide funding for day-to-day operations. It would have generated $3.5 million each year.

It’s the sixth time in less than three years a Perkins Schools levy has been defeated. The district has not approved a new levy in sixteen years.

However, there might be a way to curb district expenses.

District executive director E.J. Mahoney announced the district is looking in to creating the Perkins Schools Foundation, a non-profit organization to provide provisions for educational equipment, scholarships and even levy funding if appropriate.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to help students benefit from funds not funneled through the treasury of the district,” she said.

Mahoney said she is in the beginning stages of learning about foundations and how they work. She and board president Andy Carroll head up the committee and will choose members by January.

Even so, cuts are expected. In case the levy didn’t pass, administrators submitted plans to the state in August to cut $1 million in expenses. The district will now make those cuts before the 2017-18 school year.

Though officials need time to discuss election results, superintendent Jodie Hausmann said school officials will collaborate with union members to discuss cuts. Board members will approve those cuts by the board’s February meeting.

Hausmann thanked levy committee members for their commitment to the campaign and educating residents about the levy.

“It was an honor to walk alongside them during the journey,” she said.

Carroll praised district residents for the huge turnout as the levy failed by only 287 votes, according to unofficial results.

“We made significant progress. Personally, we need to keep up the momentum. I hope no one buries their heads— we can keep going,” he said.

During public participation, district parent Kristy Burdue expressed concerns about cuts looming in the near future.

“It sickens me that people in the community do not want to support the school system. I have a son who will be a senior in high school next year who will probably not have a good senior year,” she said.

For the next levy campaign, Burdue suggested levy committee members host registration drives to help register district residents for voting and contacting district alumni having graduated within the past five to six years.

After all, another levy will be on the ballot in the future, but it’s unclear when that will happen, said board member Jason Dulaney.

“We’re required to (put one on the ballot) by the state,” he said.

Other business

Board members took action on a few items Wednesday by approving:

•a trip to Ireland, Wales, England and France for English and French students in June 2018;

•an agreement for $2,700 a year with Emerald Data Solutions for BoardDocs to be able to provide paperless board agendas to board members and district residents. Agendas would be sent out Sunday evening before Wednesday board meetings.

• An agreement with OAPSE members. The Register will report the results when details become available.

After time in public session, board members went into executive session twice to discuss employment of personnel, negotiations, and pending court action. No action was expected to be taken.

