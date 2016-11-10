Big O says thanks for Orlando Pace Day

On behalf of the entire Pace family, I would like to thank my hometown of Sandusky for the generosity, sincerity, and graciousness extended during the Orlando Pace Day of events.

This was an event that I would have never imagined in my entire life with being honored from my hometown community. Being the honoree at this event reinforced to me the importance of hard work, commitment, and character.

A hearty “thank you” to the Orlando Pace Planning Committee and the Sandusky City Schools for an extremely well organized and orchestrated event. The partnership with the Sandusky Register and the City of Sandusky was also special and very much appreciated.

Words cannot completely express how grateful I am to the citizens of Sandusky for the overwhelming support shown throughout the day. I loved playing football and getting my start on Friday night’s at Strobel Field Stadium which will always be a special experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

The events of the day, beginning with talking to the students at Sandusky High School made me optimistic that my conversation will resonate with them and hopefully be a driving force with allowing each one of them to achieve their academic and professional goals.

I am also confident that voting “YES” on the upcoming Issue #12 will provide endless opportunities with allowing every student in the Sandusky School District to realize their dreams of academic prosperity just as I did during my time when I was in school.

Again, from my family to every family in the community of Sandusky, thank you for an amazing day. I will cherish it for the rest of my life!

GO BLUE STREAKS

Orlando Pace

