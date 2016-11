The course starts Nov. 28 and will take place at the Ottawa County Resource Center, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor.

The 16-week program teaches students the basics of equipment, motors, water safety, seasonal maintenance and repair practices, and other marine mechanic skills. Students receive both classroom instruction and hands-on training.

For information or to enroll, call Roger Fisher at 419-333-6069 or visit wsos.org.