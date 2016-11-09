Perkins Schools levy fails again

PERKINS TWP— Once again, voters rejected Perkins Schools’ levy and voted exactly how they did in March.

In the end, district residents voted down the issue by a margin of less than 5 percent.

About 52 percent of voters rejected the 7.9-mill continuous operating levy Tuesday, according to unofficial election results in Erie County.

If approved, the levy would have generated $3.5 million annually to support the day-to-day operations of Perkins Schools. This includes district employees’ salaries as well as benefits, programs and extracurricular activities.

The owner of a $125,000 home in Perkins Township would have paid about $28 a month in new taxes to support the schools.

Essentially, it would have canceled district debt.

“I’m very proud of the levy committee for its dedication and support for the schools,” superintendent Jodie Hausmann said. “We will continue to work to earn the trust of the community and seek their support to do good things for the kids.”

Local taxpayers have not approved a new levy for Perkins Schools in 16 years — the longest funding drought of any school district in the Register’s coverage area. Meanwhile, the state has significantly reduced its financial support of Ohio schools, meaning officials must continuously reduce their expenses — or seek funding locally — to balance their budgets.

Additionally, Tuesday’s loss marks six straight failures for Perkins Schools in less than three years.

In case the levy didn’t pass, administrators submitted plans to the state in August to cut $1 million in expenses. The district will now make those cuts before the 2017-18 school year.

Cuts could include reductions or eliminations of extracurricular activities, larger class sizes, fewer support services, limited open building hours in addition to being placed under fiscal watch by the state auditor, administrators have said.

The district's yearly operating budget, comprised of federal, state and local tax funds, is about $23 million.

The increase from from 5.8 to 7.9 mills for the November levy reflects the gradual loss in state funding until 2021. State funding cuts caused Perkins Schools to lose $650,000 this year, administrators said.

The state characterized Perkins as a district under fiscal caution on June 30. Multiple factors led to the decision — the district’s projected cash balance for fiscal year 2017 will be just $218,000, less than 2 percent of the district’s annual budget.

The district didn’t request the fiscal caution to help pass the levy, administrators have said, and they meet with state officials monthly to discuss district finances.

“We will look at our finances to meet state requirements to make immediate reductions as we are facing fiscal caution or fiscal emergency,” Hausmann said.

Perkins Schools levy

WHAT: A 7.9 mill, continuous operating levy; if approved, would have generated $3.5 million annually to support district employees’ salaries as well as benefits, programs and extracurricular activities.

COST: $28 a month for owner of $125,000 home

AGAINST: 3,848 51.94%

FOR: 3,561 48.06%

