Danbury students debate

Topics of the debate included cellphone usage in classrooms and violent video games. The fifth and sixth grade students listened to the debaters and filled out questionnaires during the debate based on strongest opinions and evidence to back up their reasoning.

Teachers Megan Drown and Vickie Kukay worked together to come up with an idea to follow their curriculum in the classroom. “We are studying democracy right now,” Kukay said “and we were looking for a kid-friendly debate. The topics were suggested and voted on.”

All fifth and sixth grade students participated by giving their opinions on the topics. Kukay and Drown read through all the reports from the students and then voted on the four students to debate (two from each grade). “The students did all the research to back up their opinion and included their strongest evidence,” Kukay said “it was hard to pick just four.”

“It’s our first debate,” Drown said “it was a great unit for cross curricular of Social Studies and Language Arts. They really did a great job and we are proud of all of them and their hard work. They are a great group of kids.”

The debaters included fifth graders Emma Herbert and Job O’Day. Sixth grade debaters included Brinkley Paul and Tyler Nelson. Following the debate, the floor was opened for additional questions from the audience.

The results of the debate were: against the use of cell phones in class and also against the use of violent video games.