Voters pass Sandusky Schools bond issue

Sandusky residents approved Issue 12, Sandusky Schools’ 4.5-mill, 34-year bond issue, in convincing fashion. About 57 percent of voters supported the measure while 43 percent of voters rejected it, according to unofficial election results in Erie County.

“First of all, I’d like to express my appreciation to residents of my hometown for their amazing support of children and families at Sandusky Schools. This is a wonderful example of Blue Streak spirit alive in the community as it has been for 200 years,” said superintendent Dr. Eugene Sanders.

“I want them to know how pleased and happy we are to provide students with 21st century facilities. It’s a great win and great night for our city and I’m happy be part of the change to bring quality education to the students of Sandusky Schools.”

The plan, called “Buildings Better Dreams,” will:

•Demolish Hancock Elementary and Ontario Elementary

•Construct one building for preschool and kindergarten students at the site of Hancock Elementary

•Construct a second building for first and second graders at Ontario Elementary’s site

•Construct a third school for third through sixth grade students next to Sandusky High School at the former Memorial Hospital site. Plans also include attaching Global Education and technology centers.

•Renovate the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, high school auditorium, and science labs. Officials have noted the high school’s science labs haven’t been renovated since the building opened in 1957.

The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $13 a month.

The entire construction project costs $70 million. The Ohio School Facilities Commission, a state organization, would oversee the project and fund a significant portion of it.

State-approved aspects of the project total about $54 million. The commission will provide about 64 percent of that amount, or $35 million, while taxpayers must fund the remaining 36 percent, or $19 million, officials said.

An extra $15.5 million— renovations to the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, adding preschool classrooms, and other items the commission does not fund— also requires local funding.

This year’s results are a stark difference from 2014 when about 51 percent voted against the district’s 3.98-mill, 34-year tax measure. Back then, the Ohio Schools Facilities Commission would have funded about half of the project.

But this time, officials were more proactive.

“We wanted to do a better job of communicating our message to a larger group of people like parents, graduates and the larger community. We started early to spread the message and kept in constant communication with the community,” Sanders said.

Between now and Thanksgiving, district officials will continue to analyze election and contact the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to schedule a meeting with them in the next few weeks to discuss distribution of funds.

For students attending Hancock and Ontario elementary schools, Sanders said the district will have a nine to 12 month transition plan and house those students at the former Adams Junior High building. Officials hope to communicate that plan to parents by January.

Construction is predicted to begin summer 2017. By fall 2019, officials hope to open all three buildings after a 18 to 24 month period construction buildings, Sanders said.

And throughout the entire process, the district will have a facilities website with meeting times, design plans and other relevant information to keep residents informed.

“We know we have to keep strong lines of communication open with community during this process,” Sanders said.

“This is a tribute to our board members, committee co-chairs, faculty and staff and others involved. I can’t tell you how elated we are, it’s wonderful,” he added.

Sandusky Schools bond issue

WHAT: A 4.5 mill, 34-year bond issue; the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would pay 64 percent of the project to demolish Hancock and Ontario elementary schools, build two elementary schools, and an intermediate school with Global Education Center. Locally funded initiatives would fund renovations to high school science labs, swimming pool, and planetarium

COST: $13 a month for owner of $100,000 home

FOR: 5,373 56.80%

AGAINST: 4,086 43.20%

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood