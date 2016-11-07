Vermilion students move to prevent bullying

In its third year, Move 2 Stand members seek ways to educate district students and community members about bullying, its signs and prevention. But first, new and returning group members had anti-bullying training all day at the Church of the Open Door on Oct. 20.

“It introduces new members to what we do and presents the definition of bullying,” said Cortney Feige, school counselor and club advisor.

Among the 90 students who attended training that day, about 20 students are returning members. Each year, new members go through training to join the group.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., students participated in icebreakers and heard from encouraging speakers. One of the speakers, Alex Smith, a representative from the Sandy Hook Promise, talked to students about how to prevent school shootings. He advised them to look for warning signs, take them seriously and report any concerns to a trusted adult.

Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012.

Students also watched a video about promoting kindness and inclusiveness that included research from Dr. Dan Olweus, a bullying prevention pioneer from Norway.

“Sandy Hook was interesting and useful and following their tips will make our school better,” said junior group leader Kayleigh Penton. “It was emotional and awesome that there are people that want to make the community and world a better place.”

“I’ve learned a lot so far. People looked concerned when he was talking about the school shootings,” added fellow Vermilion High School junior and group leader Trinity Patton.

Later on that day, students teamed up to brainstorm ideas of how to bring their message beyond high school walls. One of their goals is to pass along Sandy Hook’s message to district middle school students.

Though the group is fairly new, members believe they’re changing the school’s culture.

“People didn’t realize the school had a negative atmosphere, but it’s changed,” Patton said.

“The club gets a little bigger— the school is getting a little bit better every year,” Penton said.

Survey results have mirrored that success, too. Feige said the group conducts yearly school climate surveys and they’ve been excited to see its results.

“In Vermilion, it’s not different than anywhere else. You have to talk about it and get kids aware of it and let them know they can talk to someone (if they experience bullying),” she said.

“If you want to improve the climate and not have bullying, research shows you need to get the students involved with the cause,” she added.

The most important idea is teaching students to be upstanders, not bystanders: “If kids are being mistreated, (other students need to help) stand up to their bullies,” Feige said.

Move 2 Stand members already have multiple events they’ll take part in this school year. Members plan on going to “Kickoff for Kindness” at Cleveland State University put on by Project Love. The event encourages students to put together a game plan to improve their schools.

Additionally, they’ll participate in “Drug Facts Week” in January and attend a “We Are the Majority” rally in Elyria, an event that educates students on healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

Eventually, members want to team up with students from other local districts, like Huron Schools, to train with them. Former Vermilion High School principal Tim Lamb became Huron High School’s principal this school year.

A few years ago, Feige began the group to make a difference. But with the help of Patton, Penton and other group leaders, they’re continuing to help Move 2 Stand thrive.

“I’m blessed to have all of them and get ideas from all of them. They want to give back to the district,” she said. “(The group is) an example to kids of the change they want to see.”

Need help?

For information on bullying and how to prevent it, check out www.stopbullying.gov

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood