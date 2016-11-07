School Notes

As part of a Compassionate Community, sixth graders at Briar Middle School learned about the true meaning Sweetest Day. They gathered items to donate to the Volunteers of America's Crossroads Shelter.

SANDUSKY

St. Stephen Kiddie College would like to thank both Sandusky Fire Department and Perkins Twp. Fire Department for their time teaching students about fire prevention.

PORT CLINTON

Port Clinton High School students celebrated “Mole Day” Oct. 23 and 24. It’s not a day honoring a small burrowing animal, but a day declared by chemistry teacher Nichole Wiechman to celebrate Avogadro’s number 6.02 x 1023 and cultivate interest in science.

Mole Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 23 from 6:02 a.m. – 6:02 p.m. Students began the celebration at 6:02 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 with a tailgate in the high school parking lot with many students bringing their favorite mole day treats. The fun and learning continued the following day on Monday, Oct. 24 with various activities such as creating a Mole Day T-shirt, Mole Day poster contest, and Create-a-Mole contests. Mrs. Wiechman also awarded “Mole money” throughout the day to students completing the activities.

See the complete photo album on the district’s website and Facebook page.

MONROEVILLE

Monroeville High School’s FFA Chapter had their meeting Sept. 21 to discuss important topics involved in the chapter. President Noah Cleary and other officers begin with opening ceremonies with Secretary Amber Hess’s meeting minutes immediately following. The chapter then discussed old business like a county soils report, fair results, and the Monroeville FFA fair booth. The president then moved onto new business to make decisions for upcoming FFA events. Motions for the Chapter to pay half of the cost of National Convention, a trash pick-up on Ohio 99 south and have the annual fruit sale passed.

Advisor Scott Bauer made a few announcements about the Reporter’s Book, the Public Speaking Contest, and the Fruit Sale start date, Oct. 13. The meeting was then adjourned.

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information.