Sandusky Schools: 5 things to know

1. What will the bond issue do?

•Demolish Hancock Elementary and Ontario Elementary

•Construct one building for preschool and kindergarten students at the site of Hancock Elementary

•Construct a second building for first and second graders at Ontario Elementary’s site

•Construct a third school for third through sixth grade students next to Sandusky High School at the former Memorial Hospital site. Plans also include attaching Global Education and technology centers.

•Renovate the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, high school auditorium, and science labs. Officials have noted the high school’s science labs haven’t been renovated since the building opened in 1957.

You can also find more information Citizens for Sandusky Schools at streakpride.com and on Facebook.

2. How much is it going to cost?

If approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $13 a month.

The entire construction project costs $70 million. The Ohio School Facilities Commission, a state organization, would oversee the project and fund a significant portion of it.

State-approved aspects of the project total about $54 million. The commission will provide about 64 percent of that amount, or $35 million, while taxpayers must fund the remaining 36 percent, or $19 million, officials said.

An extra $15.5 million— renovations to the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, adding preschool classrooms, and other items the commission does not fund— also requires local funding.

The money is solely for the construction project and cannot go toward district salaries or other district expenses, officials said.

Residents can use the levy calculator on the Erie County Auditor’s website to calculate millage and see how local levies, like the bond issue, will affect their taxes.

3. If the bond issue passes, when will construction begin?

By summer 2017, officials hope to begin the initial part of construction project by meeting with community members. to gain input on design plans, superintendent Eugene Sanders said.

“We really want to engage community on the design of the schools,” Sanders said.

Additionally, officials hope demolition of Hancock and Ontario elementary schools would begin in summer 2017. During construction, students at those buildings would have classes at the former Adams Junior High building as a transitional space. That building currently houses Sandusky Digital Academy and services provided by North Point Educational Service Center.

With vacant land already available next to the high school, the building for third through sixth grade students could begin construction away as soon as spring or summer 2017.

By the end, officials hope to open all three new buildings by Fall 2019, Sanders said.

4. What happens if the bond issue fails?

“We’ll have to study the results,” Sanders said. “We’ll probably be taking a year to look at the the findings from the election and determine how important it is to move forward.

“I would say we would engage in thorough analysis to see if we should put it back on the ballot and see what steps to take,” he said.

5. When and where can I vote?

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for registered voters who provide valid identification. To find your polling location, go to voterfind.com/erieoh/pollfinder.aspx or call 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

