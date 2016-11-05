Perkins Schools levy: 7 things to know

In case you need a quick refresher, here’s a last-minute cram session featuring the top things you need to know about the Perkins Schools levy, or Issue 11, before you cast your vote.

1. What is it going to do?

If approved, the district’s 7.9 mill operating levy on Tuesday’s ballot would generate $3.5 million annually to support the day to day operations of Perkins Schools. This includes district employees’ salaries as well as benefits, programs and extracurricular activities. It would also cancel district debt.

The district's yearly operating budget, comprised of federal, state and local tax funds, is about $23 million.

Local taxpayers have not approved a new levy for Perkins Schools in 16 years — the longest funding drought of any school district in the area. Meanwhile, the state has significantly reduced its financial support of Ohio schools, meaning officials must continuously reduce their expenses — or seek funding locally — to balance their budgets.

2. How much is it going to cost?

The owner of a $125,000 home in Perkins Township would pay about $28 a month in new taxes to support the schools.

To calculate the exact amount your property taxes could increase, use the calculator on the Erie County auditor’s website.

3. Why did the levy’s millage go up from 5.8 mills in March to 7.9 mills?

The increase from from 5.8 to 7.9 mills for the November levy reflects the gradual loss in state funding until 2021. State funding cuts caused Perkins Schools to lose $650,000 this year, administrators said.

The state characterized Perkins as a district under fiscal caution on June 30. Multiple factors led to the decision — the district’s projected cash balance for fiscal year 2017 will be just $218,046, less than two percent of the district’s annual budget.

The district didn’t request the fiscal caution to help pass the levy, administrators have said, and they meet with state officials monthly to discuss district finances.

Administrators submitted plans in August to the state to cut $1 million more in expenses before the following school. If voters don’t approve levy, the district would have to make those cuts before the 2017-18 school year.

Cuts could include reductions or eliminations of extracurricular activities, larger class sizes, fewer support services, limited open building hours, and being placed under fiscal watch by the state auditor, administrators have said.

4. Will my money be used to construct new school buildings?

No. Perkins Schools officials have no plans to pursue new school buildings right now.

The district doesn’t have enough money saved to continue its daily operations beyond next school year, meaning it’s impossible to construct any new facilities. A separate tax issue would be proposed specifically for such a project.

5. What has the district done to reduce its expenses?

Since 2013, Perkins Schools has reduced its yearly expenses by an estimated $4 million, in the form of costly cuts to staff numbers and non-essential programming. This also includes requiring families to pay hundreds of dollars for their students to participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities.



During the 2015-2016 school year alone, the district cut $400,000 out of its operating budget, superintendent Jodie Hausmann said.

Even so, the district continues to deficit spend, which has dried up its rainy-day fund almost entirely.



6. What has the district done to strengthen its relationship with the community?

At their July board meeting, the district decided to move remaining two mills or $883,000 of unvoted millage back to the district’s operating fund, even though the board passed a resolution last year to move the millage back once the district was debt-free.

“I heard that loud and clear on my listening and learning tour (last year),” Hausmann said about moving the millage back to the operating fund. “(The board) decided that even though we had bills attached to that money, we wanted to show a good faith towards that resolution and they voted to move the inside millage.”

In 2011, the school board put 5.2 mills of unvoted millage to its permanent improvement fund causing an uproar with district voters. Two years later, the board moved 3.2 mills back to its operating fund, which equates to $1.4 million moved back.

Additionally, based off of Hausmann’s “Listening and Learning” tour, officials have also developed the district’s “Perkins Promise plan,” which plans to focus on learning, culture, people, excellence and community. Officials would like to improve in these areas within the next four years.

7. When and where can I vote?

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for registered voters who provide valid identification. To find your polling location, go to voterfind.com/erieoh/pollfinder.aspx or call 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

