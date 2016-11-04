Best-selling author empowers local students

But only one of them came to Sandusky to convey the message.

The New York Times best-selling author of “The Other Wes Moore,” Wes Moore, spoke to area students at Sandusky High School Thursday morning about his book and life experiences. The Sandusky Library, with the help of the Lange Trust, brought Moore to Sandusky to speak to residents and students at the Sandusky State Theatre and high school.

Thanks to the Erie County Community Foundation and Ohio State University Alumni Club of Erie County, more than 500 books were distributed to students from area schools to read before the event through grant funding.

In his book, Moore and the “other” Wes Moore had troubled upbringings, grew up fatherless and lived in similar neighborhoods in Baltimore, Md. However, their lives took different paths: the author grew up to be a Rhodes Scholar, military veteran, White House leader and businessman, while the other was convicted of a murder that took place during a jewelry store robbery, for which he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The book describes the life stories of the two men, and how they got to know each other when the author visited the convicted criminal in prison. In fact, they’ve known each other for 12 years, sharing stories and experiences leading to a close friendship that helped create the book.

At one point in their conversations, the author asked the “other” Wes Moore if people are the product of their environments.

“Wes said we’re the products of our expectations. He’s right — we both became exactly what we thought we were.

“By forcing myself to learn about Wes, the more I learned about myself,” Moore said. “I wanted people to see the thin line between our life and another’s life.”

He admitted that growing up, he didn’t give himself a chance to understand others. Personal problems clouded his view, but he learned he had a greater purpose.

“When you have a chance to understand how another person would want to trade places with you on your worst day, you have a chance to understand your role and your life better. I wanted people to see that everyone should have a path to success,” he said.

When it comes to future plans, Moore told students what they’ll be studying in college or what they’ll do for a living isn’t the most important question.

“The most important question is ‘Who did you stand up for?’ Your success will be about, did you take care of them, did you give them a voice?” he said. “There are many other Wes Moores in the community who are one step away from a good or bad decision. They’re the ones who think no one cares about them.”

The author also encouraged students to be flexible with life’s events, but be able to set goals to define their ambitions and senses of direction, things the other Wes Moore wanted students to realize.

After his talk, Moore had a question and answer session with students, during which they asked more questions about the book and his life experiences.

“It was really good overall,” said Sandusky High School freshman Kayleona Wilson. “I feel I should try harder to help other people.”

Before Moore spoke, Sandusky High School senior Enzire Watson read her spoken word poem “On the Other Side,” inspired by Moore’s book. Watson found connections with her brother, who is in jail.

“I memorized the poem in seconds,” she said. “When I was writing, the words just flowed out of me.”

After Watson read her poem, Moore praised Watson for her example and leadership.

“When he did that shoutout, I could see myself doing what he’s doing in the future,” she said.

