Sandusky Schools gearing up for Election Day

SANDUSKY—Issue 12 has the potential to change the city of Sandusky for the better, Sandusky Schools officials say.

With Election Day quickly approaching, Superintendent Eugene Sanders and levy committee members Mary Aaron and Jim Hart talked about the Issue 12, the district’s 4.5 mill, 34-year bond issue on “Between the Lines” with host Matt Westerhold.

“We’re cautiously optimistic I think the team has done a tremendous job getting out in the community, sharing the message in multiple venues and having one-to-one conversations in our churches and neighborhoods. And so we want to spend these last days in conversation with folks and telling people about the importance about this measure,” he said.

The entire construction project costs $70 million to demolish Hancock and Ontario elementary schools, construct new two elementary school buildings and one intermediate building next to the high school. The Ohio School Facilities Commission, a state organization, would oversee the project and fund a significant portion of it.

State-approved aspects of the project total about $54 million. The commission will provide about 64 percent of that amount, or $35 million, while taxpayers must fund the remaining 36 percent, or $19 million, officials said.

An extra $15.5 million— renovations to the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, adding preschool classrooms, and other items the commission does not fund— also requires local funding.

But officials believe it will will have a big payoff.

“Sixty-four percent of the construction cost is an unprecedented amount that will not likely come our way again,” Sanders said. “Ultimately, this is a $70 million infusion into the local community. I think it speaks well in terms of not just economic development, but really education for the future, our families, and our community.

“Everyone needs to keep in mind that education is the cornerstone of any community. It’s the fabric that holds us together,” he said.

Constructing new buildings is Pillar #12 in the district’s Transformation Plan with 327 goals to improve district operations and procedures. In the third year of the plan, about 91 percent of those goals are completed or in progress, transformation officer Dan Poggiali said last week at the Sandusky Rotary Club.

As the city of Sandusky undergoes revitalization, officials believe the bond issues’s approval believe project will create jobs and bring more students to the district.

“When people come into town and they’re looking for a place to locate, whether it’s for a business or families moving here, they’re going to see the school system and how the community has embraced this project,” Hart said. ”…And hopefully that will attract new businesses and new families to the school system. I think it’s going to happen.”

Watch the video on demand on at sanduskyregister.com.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood