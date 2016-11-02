Edison High School names Students of the Quarter

School personnel recently named the following Edison High School students Students of the Quarter, all of whom received certificates of merit to acknowledge their accomplishment: Elizabeth Pruitt, Richard Crooks, Halley Schnellinger, Katrina Bartlett, Molly Davis, Briana Keyser, Kyle Summerland, Gabrielle Kilbride, Micaela Coon, Brody Yost, Brandon Kasper, Bridgit Mowrey, Meredith Holler, Kyleigh Olmstead, Isabel Chasney, Alana Fidler, Savanna Smith, Kyle Summerland, Nathan Sebolt, Breannia Slagle, Heather Lambert, Adam Frederick, Coley Branum, Heather Lambert, Melissa Kuhl, Nick Capelle, Isabel Chasney, Madeline Stiles and Joey Kasper.