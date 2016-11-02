Local bank encourages support of mental health, school levies

James Miller, Civista Bank CEO and chairman of the board, wants residents to vote for local improvement projects like the mental health and recovery and school levies to invest in the local economy, which can lead to more jobs.

“Through the years, we have taken a neutral stand because things go one way or the other, but I think everyone needs to step up and know what’s going on,” he said. “We have to make the community as attractive as possible for potential investors. We have to take care of infrastructure, roads, the hospital, our schools and more.

“And (the bank) continuing to stand back and do nothing won’t help anyone,” he said of their support. “Because people, if they have kids, they want a good school system. Buildings may be serviceable, but they’re not geared for the 21st century, he said, a nod to Sandusky Schools’ bond issue.

“If you’re not geared, for it, you’ll be left behind,” he said. “We’ve seen that in the business world by having to build a brand new bank at the corner of Perkins and Strub,” he said.

Miller acknowledged Perkins Schools’ and the mental health and recovery operating levies are needed to ensure stable services for local residents, though taxes can be agonizing.

“The pain of that is the tax, that’s a huge thing. But to me, it’s an investment in the future. “You have to support the infrastructure and support what’s going on because it doesn’t come for free.”

Miller noted the developments of Sports Force park on Cleveland Road, businesses along Milan Road and the storefronts of downtown Sandusky are among several projects helping to revitalize the community and boost local economic momentum.

“There’s a spark here, and the residents have to keep the spark going. In the end, I think it will lead to jobs so it can lead to help everyone,” he said. “From outside investors’ perspective, the question sometimes is why invest in an area locals won’t even invest in?”

“I hope they look beyond today and tomorrow, because that’s where the investment is.”

Civista Bank (formerly Citizens Bank) has been in Sandusky since 1884 and has two offices in Perkins Township with branches in Champaign, Crawford, Erie, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery Ottawa, Richland and Summit counties.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitilnNearhood