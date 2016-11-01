Perkins Schools administrators optimistic about community outreach

PERKINS TWP—A week before Election Day on the Sandusky Register’s talk show “Between the Lines,” Perkins Schools superintendent Jodie Hausmann and school board president Andy Carroll discussed the district’s levy on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If approved, the district’s 7.9 mill levy would generate $3.5 million for district employees’ salaries and benefits, district programs and extracurricular activities and to cancel district debt. The owner of a $125,000 home in Perkins Township would pay about $28 a month in new taxes to support the schools.

At their Oct. 12 meeting, Carroll said the board will consider reducing activity fees if the levy passed. Athletic fees stand at $300 for the first sport, $150 for a second and $50 for a third sport. Other extracurricular activities like National Honor Society also require a fee.

If voters don’t approve levy, the district would have to make a $1 million in cuts which could include reductions or eliminations of extracurricular activities, larger class sizes, fewer support services, limited open building hours, and being placed under fiscal watch by the state auditor, administrators have said.

The state placed the Perkins district in the fiscal caution category June 30. Multiple factors led to the decision — the district’s projected cash balance for fiscal year 2017 will be just $218,046, less than two percent of the district’s annual budget. The district didn’t request the fiscal caution to help pass the levy, administrators have said.

The increase from from 5.8 to 7.9 mills for the November levy reflects the gradual loss in state funding until 2021. State funding cuts caused Perkins Schools to lose $650,000 this year, administrators have said.

Administrators seem optimistic about their community outreach.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback and I’ve had folks come up and talk to me who haven’t talked to me before,” Hausmann said.

“Last year, I was new and people didn’t approach me as much, but it’s better this year. But as folks are getting to know me and my leadership team, we’re gaining their trust by going out to the community. They know that I’m not like this just to pass a levy, it’s who I am as an educator—I’ve always been community focused,” she said.

Hausmann and Carroll addressed misinformation about the Nexus pipeline that the district might get money from.

“We can’t put that in our forecast. There are so many unknowns. The state doesn’t allow us to do that,” Hausmann said.

Both noted in order for the area to thrive, its school districts need to be strong.

“I believe that any industrialized nation should have a strong education system. If we want to be a destination for companies to set up shop in our backyard, we need to have strong, solid educators in our district and area,” Carroll said.

“We’re really trying to tell the community that this is a two-way investment — we’re investing in our community and we’re asking that they invest in the district,” Hausmann said.

