School Notes

Nearly 120 students and parents attended Sandusky Middle School’s Donuts with Dads/Granddads/Guardians on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The SMS Family Connections morning covered a wide array of topics including the iEvolve STEM grant project, fall and winter athletic opportunities, Title I Math Lab instruction, monitoring student progress, and upcoming reward activities. The eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. details were also highlighted.

PERKINS TWP

All three of the Briar Middle School’s Academic Challenge teams placed at the Erie County Academic Challenge competition at the Sandusky Church of the Nazarene on Oct. 24 and 25.

The seventh grade team won first place and will advance to the quad county meet Dec. 6 at BGSU Firelands to compete against winners from Huron, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.

Seventh grade team members include TJ Blue, Abby Carr, Emma Lynch, Sara Skaff, Timmy Wensink, and Makaela Williams.

The sixth grade and eighth grade teams finished in second place.

Sixth grade team members include Caroline Gast, Greta Gross, Landon Kim, Emma Manly, Emily Mitchel, and Madalyn Thayer.

Eighth grade team members include Lillie Garrett, Ian Hemphill, Matthew Herrington, Kamryn Ohly, Jaron White, and Madison Zimmerman.

PORT CLINTON

Port Clinton High School DECA students competed at their first competition of the 2016-17 school year at the University of Findlay on Sept. 27. PC students competed against students from Oregon Clay, Fostoria, Findlay, Millstream, Napoleon, Vanguard and Toledo Whitmer high schools.

The competition events in Team Management Decision Making, Job Interview, Public Relations, Parliamentary Law, DECA, Human Relations & Employability Test/Interview.

The Finance Team of Eian Burkholder & Kermis Johnson placed first in their category.

Second Place:

Travel & Tourism Team – Chris Niceswanger, Bailey Wells & Dymond Heckman;

Sports & Entertainment Team – Keegan Chapman, Caden Chapman & Dylan Simpson; Job Interview – Blue – Dailee Terry;

Public Relations – Blue – Dominic Fulkert and Public Relations – Blue – Breanna Lawrence.

Third place:

Parliamentary Law – Samantha Emmons;

Public Relations – White – Angelo Martell; Hospitality Team – Brendan Zeitzheim & Kenzz Pluto.

Port Clinton High School’s DECA program is advised by teacher Bill Hollister.

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information.