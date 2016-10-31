Go with the FLOH

PERKINS TWP— Though hundreds of miles separate them, Ohio and Florida students gave each other a helping hand, or foot, to complete their art projects.

For more than a month, Perkins High School students have collaborated with students at Winter Springs High School in Florida on sculpture projects. Called “Project FLOH,” students from both schools made cast body parts and sent them to each other.

Years ago, Perkins High School art teacher Donna Hensley met Winter Springs art teacher Sherry Peters at a summer educator workshop at Columbus College of Art and Design. At the workshop this summer, Peters suggested their students collaborate on a project during the school year.

At Winter Springs High School, Peters teaches Advanced Placement sculpture classes. For a semester-long project, her classes needed hands, feet, heads, and more for their own sculpture.

With 17 students in each class, Perkins and Winter Springs students partnered up and cast body parts for the other person to use. Fellow Perkins High School art teacher Michael Beuglass helped PHS students make their body parts, which needed to be small enough to travel.

Some Perkins students had never taken art classes but wanted to help anyway, Hensley said.

In the end, Winter Springs students have to incorporate the body parts Perkins students made in their sculpture project to be graded at the end of the semester.

Perkins students, on the other hand, will use their parts to create their own masterpiece, but not for a grade.

“The students enjoy the project — all the kids bought into it,” Beuglass said.

When finished, students had to include a tag their body part with their name, a suggestion of how the part could be used, two facts about themselves and a souvenir from their state. Body parts were fitted into small coffins and labeled with the other students’ name.

Soon after completion, Hensley and Peters exchanged body parts in Pittsburgh, Peters’ hometown.

Throughout the collaboration, Perkins and Winter Springs students have had multiple Skype sessions with their partners.

Last week, Perkins students video chatted with their Winter Springs partners to get feedback on pieces they sent to each other, discuss their project’s progress as well as how they see the parts being used.

“They’re affected regionally. Being from two different places, they might see details differently,” Beuglass said.

Teamwork between students from both states have even lead to friendships.

“When they first Skyped, they really connected. Some became friends,” Hensley said.

Though they’ve only Skyped twice, Perkins senior Josh Trout and his Winter Springs partner, Emma, have connected.

They’ve discussed the arms he made and the cast of her face she sent to Josh, giving constructive criticism.

“If you take the criticism, you can make it better,” Trout said. “It’s fun to see their sculpture class make their project. I’m more of a 2D person— I like drawing, so it was different for me to work with 3D concepts,” he said.

After their final projects are done, Trout said he hopes become better friends.

“It’s super fun,” Trout said. “I feel like we’re already friends— we have a lot in common.”

Hensley and Beuglass guided students on making the project, but students took control of their work.

“It’s more like the kids collaborating with kids— they aren’t taking directions from teachers. It’s fun that way,” Beuglass said.

Peters’ classes have three more weeks to work on their sculpture projects and Perkins students will keep in contact with their partner.

“It’ll be fun to see how this grows,” Hensley said. “We might do this every year.”

