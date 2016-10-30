logo
Halloween March

Wanda Chandler • Today at 4:23 PM
“This is such a treat for us” was heard from the residents at Otterbein NorthShore on Friday as 225 Danbury students from grades pre-K through 4th paraded through the facility dressed in their Halloween costumes

The students, led by the Danbury band, walked their annual Halloween Parade to the facility more than a mile away and then back to the school.

Danbury Township Police led the band, students, teachers and parents down Erie Beach Road to North Shore Boulevard with the assistance of Danbury Township maintenance employees blocking intersections for a safe trek to the facility.

Some residents along the way lined the streets waving, pointing and smiling as the children passed by.

