'Journey to Jobs' program allows students to gain employable skills

To do that, North Point Educational Service Center’s “Journey to Jobs” program seeks to train intellectually-disabled students who have graduated high school with skills to make them employable.

“North Point Educational Service Center staff identified a gap in services for those students completing graduation requirements and obtaining community employment after graduation, said Karen Ruf, the organization’s Director of Multiple Disabilities and Related Services.

North Point was one of 16 sites in Ohio to recently receive a $250,000 grant through the state’s Office for Exceptional Children to improve transition activities in kindergarten through age 22 to close the educational gap.

To participate in the program, students are selected by their district staff. They must also apply and complete a skills assessment.

Additionally, students must be eligible to attend school past the 12th grade and have met all graduation requirements so they can focus on vocational training while in the program, Ruf said. Students age out of the program at age 22.

Once accepted into the program, students train in a program for one or two years at Fisher-Titus in multiple departments five days a week, four hours a day. The students’ school districts must also pay a fee for selected students to attend, Ruf said.

About a half-dozen programs are available for training. Students work directly with an employee of Fisher-Titus in Cleaning Services, Materials Management, Nutrition Services, Rehabilitation, Norwalk Memorial Home Activities Department and Health Information Management.

“(Journey to Jobs supervisor) Julie Kijowski pitched the concept to me and given our ‘common ground’ it made great sense to support. Fisher-Titus has a strong history of working together with local resources,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “The students are provided a highly authentic work environment with great worksite coaching by talented educators with the added backdrop of dynamic, changing work scenarios daily.

“In turn, Fisher-Titus may benefit by training future employees,” she said.

To date, North Point superintendent Doug Crooks said the program has about eight local students involved.

“It’s going great so far,” he said.

