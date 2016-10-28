Sandusky Schools’ transformation officer speaks at Sandusky Rotary Club

He covered Issue 12’s basic information and district intentions if it were passed.

If approved, the bond issue, part of the district’s “Building Better Dreams” plan, would:

•Demolish Hancock Elementary and Ontario Elementary

•Construct one building for preschool and kindergarten students at the site of Hancock Elementary;

•Construct a second building for first and second graders at Ontario Elementary’s site;

•Construct a third school for third through sixth grade students next to Sandusky High School at the former Memorial Hospital site. Plans also include attaching Global Education and technology centers.

•Renovate the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, high school auditorium, and science labs

The entire construction project costs $70 million. The Ohio School Facilities Commission, a state organization, would oversee the project and fund a significant portion of it.

State-approved aspects of the project total about $54 million. The commission will provide about 64 percent of that amount, or $35 million, while taxpayers must fund the remaining 36 percent, or $19 million, officials said.

An extra $15.5 million— renovations to the district’s swimming pool, planetarium, adding preschool classrooms, and other items the commission does not fund— also requires local funding.

The money is solely for the construction project and cannot go toward district salaries or other district expenses, officials said.

“I think (the state-funded 64 percent) makes this time more valuable to pass the bond issue. Now is our time,” Poggiali said.

If approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $13 a month. Erie County auditor Rick Jeffrey noted residents can use the levy calculator on his website to calculate millage and see how local levies, like the bond issue, will affect their taxes.

Poggiali also updated members on Sandusky Schools’ Transformation Plan, in its third of the five years. Of the 327 goals outlined in the plan’s 12 areas of focus, 91 percent are either completed or in progress, he said.

Poggiali thanked Rotary Club members for their continued support of Sandusky Schools with scholarships and activities for students.

Watch the bond issue’s highlights on video at sanduskyregister.com.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood