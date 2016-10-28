Perkins levy foes seize on Nexus pipeline documen

The anonymous letters assert the school district is “set to receive” millions in funding after the construction of a natural gas pipeline is finished.

But the Nexus pipeline hasn’t even been approved for construction, and even if it were to happen it would be years before any local school districts receive any money.

The proposed natural gas pipeline would run through Erie and Sandusky counties, according to a pipeline company document.

School treasurers in Erie County said school districts can’t even consider the funding in any budget forecast, and there’s only a “potential” the money could become available.

The pipeline hasn't been approved by the federal government, and it's opposed by activist landowners who don't want it.

And even if approved and completed according to its current schedule, school districts would not receive any tax revenue until at least 2020, or later.

That would be too late for the Perkins Schools, one of the potential beneficiaries, which must cut $1 million from its budget if the operating levy fails to get approval from voters.

"At this point it is still an advertisement and a speculation of a pipeline company," said Dan Bowman, treasurer for Perkins Schools.

The 7.9-mill levy is on Nov. 8.

The state has cut its share of funding for local schools drastically in the last two decades, with even more cuts already scheduled to kick in over the next few years. The disappearing funding has forced school boards to ask district voters to approve new money to make up for shortfalls.

Nobody’s counting on Nexus pipeline taxes.

"It's speculation," said Jude Hammond, treasurer for Margaretta Schools, which potentially would receive the biggest revenue windfall in Erie County. "It has a great deal of potential for us. But it's also risky."

The proposed Nexus gas pipeline is a 36-inch pipeline, 255 miles long, that would run from Kensington in eastern Ohio to southeast Michigan, passing through southern Erie County and also through Sandusky County.

The route must be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Farmers and other landowners who oppose the pipeline, including Erie County residents, have been trying to stop it and get it pushed further south.

Nexus expects FERC to approve the pipeline by the first quarter of 2017, allowing construction to then begin, Nexus spokesman Adam C. Parker told the Register Thursday.

If the pipeline were completed and operating by 2018, the first actual tax revenues would be paid in 2020, he said.

Estimates of the tax revenues Nexus will produce are on a document posted on the Nexus website. Public Resource Finances Inc., a Columbus company, put the document together.

Hammond, who was Erie County auditor from July 1998 to July 2005, said he has met with Joseph Testa, Ohio's tax commissioner, to discuss the tax estimates and believes the estimate is legitimate.

"I think there is a good chance those numbers are accurate," Hammond said. "There are a lot of ifs. If the project moves forward. If the project goes according to plan."

Bowman said he also has studied the document and agrees with Hammond the estimates are credible.

Here are some of the estimates for Erie County for the first year of property tax revenues generated by the pipeline: Margaretta Schools, $6,249,093; Edison Schools, $3,671,426; Perkins Schools, $1,486,935; EHOVE, $735,202, Erie County, $870,545. The estimates for what the pipeline would produce in the first year for local governments and school districts in Erie County range from the $6.2 million for Margaretta to about $45,000 for Berlin Heights.

The tax is a property tax levied on the pipeline and its fixtures, not a tax based on the amount of natural gas passing through the pipeline. The amount of money for Margaretta is high because the district would have two pump stations within its boundaries, Hammond said.

The amount of revenue gradually declines because as the asset depreciates the value drops. So Margaretta's tax revenues are estimated to decline to $5,403,590 by year five.

There are lots of unknowns, such as how state funding would be affected if the project is built and Margaretta gets a property tax windfall.

"I'm certain there would be a reduction in state funding for Margaretta," Hammond said.

Opponents of the Perkins levy have been sending out letters citing the Nexus document to argue that Perkins does not need a tax increase. School administrators reply that the need for additional revenue is immediate and can't wait for years.

Bowman said if the levy on the fall ballot fails, Perkins will have to cut $1 million from the budget to pay for the school year that begins in fall 2017, raising class sizes and affecting school operations in other ways.

A speculative increase in tax revenues several years from now doesn't change that, Bowman said. By the pipeline company's own statements, money won't arrive until 2020, he said.

"I can't put a number like that in my forecast," he said. "It's so far future. The construction has not even started."

Perkins also can't borrow money against future Nexus revenue, he said.

"I have no authority to borrow against some future revenue source that is not even certified by anybody," he said.