Civista, Lions name Students of the Month

Stanley is the son of Chad and Sherry Stanley. He has been involved in FFA, marching and concert band, cross country, swimming and track. He has been Student of the Year in several subjects and has received the Citizenship Award. Stanley plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Electro-Mechanical Systems Technology, with the goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.

Castalia Lions Club Student of the Month Orshoski is the daughter of Matt and Cindy Orshsoki. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been involved in FFA as its president, 4-H as the secretary and news reporter and Youth Advisory Council. She is the senior class secretary and has been a Rotary Student of the Month. Orshoski plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in medical laboratory science.