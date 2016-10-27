Huron Schools’ five-year forecast predicts deficit spending

District treasurer Dawn Jacobs reviewed her projections with board members at last week’s board meeting, noting possible deficit spending through the 2020-21 school year based on historical trend data.

However, she also noted the 2015-16 school year was the first one in six years the district didn’t have deficit spending, having a cash balance of about $5 million as of June 30.

A number of factors affect a school district’s five-year forecast. A large factor is the gubernatorial election — the newly elected governor approves the Ohio's new biennium budget which determines the complex funding formula for the state's public districts.

Jacobs assured Huron Schools will have better look at finances next year. In the meantime, officials will keep an eye on those expenses and see what further decisions should be made for its $15 million annual operating budget.

“The May 2017 (five-year) forecast will have a clearer picture of the next five years,” Jacobs said.

The Ohio Department of Education requires all school districts to submit five-year financial forecasts each May and October.The district’s five- year forecast will soon appear on the Ohio Department of Education website.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood