Erie County academic challenge teams face off

If you said monarchy, that’s correct.

Questions like this were posed to Erie County academic challenge teams at Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene. Students in grades fifth through eighth from Sandusky, Edison, St. Mary’s, Huron, Perkins, and Margaretta competed in preliminary matches Monday and Tuesday.

By late Tuesday morning, Perkins’ seventh grade team won with 33 points and Edison’s eighth grade team won with 45 points.

The challenge is organized by North Point Educational Service Center. With each round, students answered questions as quickly and correctly as possible to earn points. The team with the most points advances to the championship match in December.

Among the questions and answers asked to seventh graders Tuesday:

Q: What is the name of the civilization that lived on the Yucatan Peninsula?

A: The Mayan civilization, answered correctly by St. Mary’s

Q: Water is made up of two parts hydrogen and one part what?

A: Oxygen, answered correctly by Margaretta

Q: What is the tower in London with a large time piece?

A: Big Ben, answered correctly by Sandusky

Moderators asked questions related to history, math, science, geography, and language arts from each grade level’s curriculum. This year, instructors were told to pay attention to the Olympics and National Parks’ 100th birthday, since questions would be derived from those events.

Along with learning from their curriculum, coordinator Linda Stauffer said she hopes students learn the importance of teamwork, public speaking and sportsmanship all while having fun.

“The kids enjoy it,” she said. “I noticed today team members were leaning in and discussing answers with one another. That’s one of our goals.”

The winning Erie County teams from Tuesday advance to the championship match Dec. 6 at BGSU Firelands. Teams in Huron and Sandusky counties will compete in similar matches the coming weeks.

Seventh grade scores:

Perkins-33 points

Sandusky-24 points

St. Mary’s-22 points

Eighth grade scores:

Edison- 45 points

Perkins-32 points

Sandusky-22 points

