Shawnee Elementary celebrates Cleveland Indians’ World Series berth

On Tuesday afternoon, Shawnee Elementary students celebrated the Indians’ World Series berth at their “Cleveland Indians Day” assembly.

Many of the K-2 students and teachers donned Indians gear, excitedly giving each other high fives.

For some students, watching the Indians play is a family affair.

“My whole family watches the Indians,” said student Robert Crabtree said.

And while some students didn’t have a favorite player, they believed the “Windians” could win it all.

“I think they’ll win the World Series,” said student Jackson Niese.

Wearing a personalized “Shawnee Windians” shirt, Principal Brian Kucbel motivated students to emulate characteristics they see during the game like teamwork, responsibility, and respect.

“Think about how you can be like that at Shawnee Elementary,” he said.

Afterward, students listened to a short anti-bullying presentation by Perkins High School student Britain Bennett encouraging them expand their friend group, compliment one another and stand by bullying victims.

